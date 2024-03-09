IND vs ENG: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field on Day 3 of 5th Test? BCCI reveals reason

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was notably absent from the field on day 3 of the 5th Test following India's first innings batting effort, which concluded with the Men in Blue being bowled out for 477. The team only managed to add four runs to their overnight total of 475.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed Rohit's absence, citing a stiff back as the reason for his non-participation. In his place, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah took on the leadership role for the Indian team on the field.

UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024

Despite a strong start, India's innings came to a swift end on the third day of play. James Anderson reached a significant milestone by claiming his 700th Test wicket when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav, followed by Shoab Bashir removing the final Indian batsman, Bumrah, to close out the innings. The team fell short of their target of reaching a 500-run total.

Rohit Sharma's standout performance in the first innings, where he scored a century with 103 runs off 162 balls, was a highlight of the match. Partnering with Shubman Gill, the duo amassed 171 runs for the second wicket before Ben Stokes claimed Rohit's wicket on his first ball since the Ashes 2023. Rohit's impressive batting display in this series, including a century in the third Test in Rajkot, has garnered attention and praise.

In addition to his batting prowess, Rohit's leadership skills have also been commended, with his strategic bowling changes and field placements earning accolades from cricket pundits. As Rohit continues to excel on the field, fans eagerly await further updates on the Indian skipper's performance.

