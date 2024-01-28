IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope goes past Pakistan's Saeed Anwar, joins Brendon McCullum, Garfield Sobers in elite list

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope goes past Pakistan's Saeed Anwar, joins Brendon McCullum, Garfield Sobers in elite list

Ollie Pope got dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 196 as India bundled out England for 420.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England batter Ollie Pope continued his impressive scoring streak on Day 4 of the 1st Test against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Reaching new heights in his promising red-ball career, Pope played an exceptional innings against Team India, rewriting Test history on Sunday in Hyderabad.

KL Rahul dropped Pope on 186 giving him a second chance to make a mark. Unfortunately, Pope fell short of a double century, but his impressive knock of 196 shattered multiple records in the longest format of the game. With just four runs needed to join the elite list of England players who have scored a double century in India, Pope's innings came to an end when Jasprit Bumrah returned to the attack and dismissed him in the 102nd over.

Pope's innings of 196 off 278 balls secured him the fourth spot in the list of batters with the highest individual scores in the second innings as a visiting player against India. This remarkable feat surpassed Saeed Anwar's score of 188* against India in Kolkata back in 1999. Only Andy Flower (232*), Brendon McCullum (225), and Garfield Sobers (198) have managed to score more than Pope in the second innings as visiting players against the formidable Indian team.

England's Graham Gooch holds the record for scoring the highest individual score against India in Test cricket. Gooch achieved this feat by playing a remarkable innings of 333 runs during the 1990 Test at Lord's.

In a similar vein, Pope's exceptional batting performance against Rohit Sharma's Team India on Day 4 proved to be a turning point in the series opener. His masterclass allowed the visitors to make a stunning comeback. As a result of Pope's brilliant display in Hyderabad, Ben Stokes and his team have set a challenging target of 231 runs for India in the Test series opener.

READ| 'Today is a big...': Brian Lara overwhelmed in commentary box as West Indies celebrate historic Gabba win

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE