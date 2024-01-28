IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope goes past Pakistan's Saeed Anwar, joins Brendon McCullum, Garfield Sobers in elite list

Ollie Pope got dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 196 as India bundled out England for 420.

England batter Ollie Pope continued his impressive scoring streak on Day 4 of the 1st Test against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Reaching new heights in his promising red-ball career, Pope played an exceptional innings against Team India, rewriting Test history on Sunday in Hyderabad.

KL Rahul dropped Pope on 186 giving him a second chance to make a mark. Unfortunately, Pope fell short of a double century, but his impressive knock of 196 shattered multiple records in the longest format of the game. With just four runs needed to join the elite list of England players who have scored a double century in India, Pope's innings came to an end when Jasprit Bumrah returned to the attack and dismissed him in the 102nd over.

Pope's innings of 196 off 278 balls secured him the fourth spot in the list of batters with the highest individual scores in the second innings as a visiting player against India. This remarkable feat surpassed Saeed Anwar's score of 188* against India in Kolkata back in 1999. Only Andy Flower (232*), Brendon McCullum (225), and Garfield Sobers (198) have managed to score more than Pope in the second innings as visiting players against the formidable Indian team.

England's Graham Gooch holds the record for scoring the highest individual score against India in Test cricket. Gooch achieved this feat by playing a remarkable innings of 333 runs during the 1990 Test at Lord's.

In a similar vein, Pope's exceptional batting performance against Rohit Sharma's Team India on Day 4 proved to be a turning point in the series opener. His masterclass allowed the visitors to make a stunning comeback. As a result of Pope's brilliant display in Hyderabad, Ben Stokes and his team have set a challenging target of 231 runs for India in the Test series opener.

