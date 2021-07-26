IND vs ENG: BCCI confirms three players ruled out of Test series; announces replacements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that three players from the original squad of 20 players and four reserves for the five-match Test series against England have been ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out after he received an injection on his bowling arm and recovery will take longer. Pacer Avesh Khan suffered a blow on his finger and the scan revealed that there is a fracture and thus he also has been ruled out.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the series due to a shin stress fracture has already returned home.

BCCI has also confirmed two replacements for the injured players. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," the board said in a release.

The two batsmen, who are currently in Sri Lanka for the T20I series will leave for England and will undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine before they can join Team India's bubble in England.

The first of the five-match series kicks off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 4.

Team India updated squad for five-match series against England: Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane(vc), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby Players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswallah