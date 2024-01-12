Headlines

IND vs ENG 2024: Meet Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel who earns maiden India call-up for England Tests

Jurel previously served as India's vice-captain in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:55 PM IST

There were some surprising omissions when India announced their Test squad for the first two matches against England on Friday. Fans were taken aback by the absence of Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan, but what caught everyone's attention was the inclusion of an unfamiliar name, Dhruv Jurel.

Dhruv Jurel first came into the spotlight when he made his debut in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals. He immediately impressed with his powerful hitting and impressive wicketkeeping skills. However, very few are aware of his domestic cricket record and how he earned a sudden call-up to the national team.

Born on January 21, 2001, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been making waves in the cricketing world. Dhruv made his professional debut for Uttar Pradesh during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, India's premier domestic T20 tournament. In his first match against Punjab, he scored 23 runs, showcasing his talent.

Following his impressive performances in T20 cricket, Jurel was given the opportunity to play in the Ranji Trophy match against the formidable Vidarbha team. In the first innings, he made an immediate impact by scoring 64 runs, further solidifying his position as a rising star.

Recognizing his potential, the Rajasthan Royals scouted Dhruv before the IPL 2022 mega auction and signed him for a base price of INR 20 lakh. Although he scored 152 runs in 11 IPL innings last year, it was his remarkable strike rate of 172.72 that truly captured everyone's attention.

However, Dhruv's best performances have been witnessed in first-class cricket, where he has amassed an impressive total of 790 runs in just 15 matches. His average of 46.47, accompanied by one century and five fifties, showcases his exceptional talent in this format. Notably, he also achieved a half-century in the opening match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season against Kerala.

Moving on to List A cricket, Dhruv has displayed his prowess by scoring 189 runs in 7 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 47.25. Additionally, he has accumulated 244 runs in 19 T20 innings, exhibiting a remarkable strike rate of 137.07.

India Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

READ| Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

