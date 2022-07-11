IND vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in London

Dream 11 India vs England

England will take on India in the first ODI on Tuesday at the Kennington Oval, London. England has already conceded the T20I series and would be hoping for better performance in this format being the World Champions.

The squad would be boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root. They missed the T20I series and had a great outing in the rescheduled fifth Test against the Indian team.

The Indian team will also welcome Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami to the squad. Both the veterans are likely to make it to the playing 11. Dhawan would open the batting for the team which means Rishabh Pant, who opened the batting in the last 2 T20Is, would be slotted back to the middle-order.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 1st ODI in London

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

India vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India vs England Match Details

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 1st ODI on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 12th July 2022 at 5:30 pm IST.