Fake IPL racket busted in Gujarat, used to dupe Russian punters

Fake IPL gang busted in Gujarat

To create an impression of an Indian Premier League (IPL)-like a major tournament, a key accused Shoeb Davda prepared a cricket ground on a rented agricultural field and hired around 20 farm laborers and unemployed local youth to play the game wearing T-shirts of non-existent teams, Mehsana Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Bhavesh Rathod said.

The other three accused have been identified as Kolu Mohammad, Sadiq Davda and Mohammad Sakib.

Except for Sakib, all others are residents of Molipur village in Vadnagar taluka, the police said. Based on a specific tip-off about a cricket betting racket involving Russian punters, a Mehsana SOG team raided a recently prepared cricket ground on the outskirts of Molipur village on July 7.

The police seized cricket kits, flood lights, power generator and video cameras used for live streaming the matches, LED TVs, a laptop and some radio walkie-talkie sets all collectively worth Rs 3.21 lakh.

A primary investigation revealed it was Shoeb Davda who came up with the idea of organizing the IPL-like tournament here and taking bets from Russia-based bookies by telecasting the matches live on their YouTube channel, the official said.

Shoeb used to work in Russia and recently returned to his native place Molipur, he said.

"During his stay in Russia, he learned about cricket betting from one Asif Mohammad who advised him to organize such fake tournaments. Shoeb first took an agricultural field on rent and turned it into a cricket ground," the official said.

To make it look authentic, the gang installed floodlights and video cameras on the ground for better live coverage and registered the tournament as 'Century Hitters 20-20' on CRICHEROES mobile app and started the live telecast two weeks ago, he said.

The fake teams in the tournament were given names like Chennai Fighters, Gandhinagar Challengers and Palanpur Sports Kings. To play T20 cricket matches, Shoeb had hired around 20 farm laborers and local youth who would get Rs 400 per match, he said.

"While live streaming the matches on their YouTube channel, Asif, sitting in Russia, took bets from bookies. He is still in Russia and is wanted in the case," Rathod said.