IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma set to break 'TWO' T20I records for India

Headlines

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma set to break 'TWO' T20I records for India

India take on Bangladesh on Sunday in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India opener Rohit Sharma is set to become the nation's most-capped T20I player against Bangladesh on Sunday (November 3) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi when he takes the field.

Sharma so far has earned 98 T20Is caps for India after making his debut back in 2007. After today's match, Rohit will go past former India skipper MS Dhoni's tally of 98 T20Is for the country.

The 32-year-old will also be skippering the "Men In Blue" tonight with BCCI opting to rest Virat Kohli for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Speaking about the match during the pre-match press conference, Rohit expressed his thoughts over how he has developed and became a stronger player over the past years. 

"It's been a long journey since 2007 when I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. It's been a long journey which has had a lot of ups and downs as well. There's been so many things that I have learnt in the last 12 years I have played this format. Today, I sit here with heads on my shoulder," he told reporters

"When you come into the team as a young player, you're only trying to learn things. It happened quite smoothly at the start. But then with few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player. I have understood my game really well."

"It's been a fruitful journey so far. There are a lot of crucial knocks that I played over 12 years," he added.

With 2443 runs already to his name, Rohit is also close to breaking Virat Kohli's tally for most runs scored in the shortest format of the game and is only 7 runs behind the record target. 

IND vs BAN Squad:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious confession! Says he got minus 10 out of 100 in maths — Watch video

Terrifying piranha tears crocodile's tail apart with razor-sharp teeth, viral video stuns internet

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE