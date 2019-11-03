IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma set to break 'TWO' T20I records for India

India take on Bangladesh on Sunday in Delhi.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma is set to become the nation's most-capped T20I player against Bangladesh on Sunday (November 3) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi when he takes the field.

Sharma so far has earned 98 T20Is caps for India after making his debut back in 2007. After today's match, Rohit will go past former India skipper MS Dhoni's tally of 98 T20Is for the country.

The 32-year-old will also be skippering the "Men In Blue" tonight with BCCI opting to rest Virat Kohli for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Speaking about the match during the pre-match press conference, Rohit expressed his thoughts over how he has developed and became a stronger player over the past years.

"It's been a long journey since 2007 when I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. It's been a long journey which has had a lot of ups and downs as well. There's been so many things that I have learnt in the last 12 years I have played this format. Today, I sit here with heads on my shoulder," he told reporters

"When you come into the team as a young player, you're only trying to learn things. It happened quite smoothly at the start. But then with few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player. I have understood my game really well."

"It's been a fruitful journey so far. There are a lot of crucial knocks that I played over 12 years," he added.

With 2443 runs already to his name, Rohit is also close to breaking Virat Kohli's tally for most runs scored in the shortest format of the game and is only 7 runs behind the record target.

IND vs BAN Squad:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam