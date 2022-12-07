IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan maiden ODI century takes hosts to 271/7

Image Source: Twitter

Bangladesh's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz punished the Indian bowlers during the second ODI scoring his maiden ODI century. The right-handed batter got to the crease when his team was in serious difficulty, but he and Mahmudullah rescued them from a difficult scenario.

To recall, Miraz hit a match-winning knock in the first ODI and had a record-breaking partnership with Mustafizur Rahman.

When Miraz joined Mahmudullah at the crease, the home team was in trouble. Miraz carried on from where he left off in the first ODI. The right-handed batsman punished the Indian bowling attack and hit boundaries at regular intervals. He got to his century on the last ball of the first inning.

WHAT. A. KNOCK



Mehidy Hasan Miraz brings up his maiden ODI century to help Bangladesh to a competitive total #BANvIND | Scorecard https://t.co/A76VyZDXby pic.twitter.com/rYHU4n5iJr — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2022

Miraz was also named player of the match in the first ODI. He scored 38 runs off 39 balls, including four fours and two maximums. He shared a record-breaking 10th wicket partnership with Mustafizur as the hosts won a thrilling game against the Men in Blue.

Washington Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik both took two.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma was taken to the hospital for a scan after sustaining a thumb injury while fielding in the slips.

