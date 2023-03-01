Search icon
WTC final: How India can book a place for summit clash during 3rd Test vs Australia

India will like to win Indore Test as this will help them seal a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

File photo

India and Australia are scheduled to face each other in the third Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore today (March 1). It is to be noted that the hosts have already the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) and will try their best to win the Indore Test and secure fourth consecutive Test series victory against Australia.

India has won the first and second Test of the BGT at Nagpur and Delhi respectively and both these matches were won quite comfortably by India. In the first Test, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs, while in Delhi, Rohit Sharma and Co beat Australia by six wickets.

A win in Indore means India will play in the final of the WTC at London's Oval Stadium. The WTC final is scheduled to begin from June 7.

In fact, India have more or less sealed their place in the WTC final and they can lose both the remaining games and will still qualify for the marquee clash unless Sri Lanka register a clean sweep over New Zealand in the upcoming two-match series.

It is highly likely that India and Australia would face each other in WTC final. If India win the BGT by 4-0, 3-1, or 3-0 margin then other results will not matter for India. On the other hand, Australia will fail to qualify for WTC final only if Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0.

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
