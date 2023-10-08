Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

Virat Kohli's crucial fifty rescues India in World Cup clash against Australia

Virat Kohli once again showcased his mettle as India's crisis man in a World Cup match, guiding his team with a fifty in a challenging chase of 200 against Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Kohli, alongside KL Rahul, stitched a defining partnership after India's disastrous start with the bat on a difficult pitch at Chepauk.

Their partnership came to the rescue when India found themselves reeling at 2 for 3, having lost their first three wickets without a run scored off the bat, with openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, as well as No. 4 batter Shreyas lyer, departing for ducks. Australia's pacers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, were in prime form, silencing the Chennai crowd while giving the five-time champions hope in their defense of 200 runs.

Virat Kohli reached his fifty in 75 balls, displaying his ability to guide India out of trouble. Notably, this was the second time Kohli scored a fifty in a chase during a World Cup match, with his previous 66 against England in Birmingham coming in a losing cause in 2019.

Here's a look at the list of Indian batters with the most fifty-plus scores in World Cups:

1. Sachin Tendulkar - 21 in 45 matches

2. Virat Kohli 9 in 27 matches

3. Rohit Sharma - 9 in 18 matches

4. Mohammad Azharuddin-8 in 30 matches

5. Rahul Dravid-8 in 22 matches

Virat Kohli made full use of an extra opportunity when he attacked Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green with two successive boundaries in the 15th over, helping India alleviate the pressure as they had only reached 49 at that stage. Kohli remained composed at the non-striker's end when leg-spinner Adam Zampa was in action, while KL Rahul took charge, punishing Zampa for three boundaries in his first over.

Their collective experience and resilience kept the Australian bowling attack at bay, rekindling smiles on the faces of the fans at Chepauk, Kohli and Rahul's partnership exceeded 100 runs for the third wicket, effectively bringing India back into contention in the match.