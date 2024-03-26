Twitter
IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

Cricket Australia announced the schedule for the Test series against India on Tuesday, March 26 and it features a day-night Test in Adelaide.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

India is gearing up for an exciting Test series in Australia starting from November 22 in Perth. The series will feature a much-anticipated day-night Test match at the Adelaide Oval on December 6. Cricket Australia unveiled the schedule for their home summer in 2024-25, highlighting the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown.

The Indian team faces a tough challenge as they kick off the series in Perth, a venue where they historically haven't played well.The pink-ball Test also returns for the first time since India's tour in 2020-21 and it will be played In Adelaide, where India faced a dramatic collapse but staged a remarkable comeback to win the series.

The upcoming day-night Test holds significance as it marks India's return to the format since their victory against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru back in March 2022. India skipped day-night Tests in England, New Zealand, and South Africa, and avoided one in the recent 5-Test series against England.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will see a rare 5 match Test series for the first time since 1991-92. India clinched victories against Australia in the previous two 4 match-Test series. Australia, on the other hand, has struggled to defeat India in Test series since the 2014-15 season, although they triumphed over India in the World Test Championship final in London in 2023.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expressed confidence in the schedule, equating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the iconic Ashes by featuring a five-Test series. Hockley anticipates maximum viewership and attendance, creating a thrilling atmosphere in stadiums across the country.

India's tour of Australia 2024-25 Schedule

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth - November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide - December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane - December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at MCG in Melbourne - December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at SCG in Sydney - January 3 to January 7, 2025.

 

