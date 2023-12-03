IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time India record

Virat Kohli currently holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs by an Indian player in a bilateral T20I series.

India's emerging batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad, is on the verge of breaking a significant T20I record held by Virat Kohli. This remarkable feat could be achieved during the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-game T20I series against Australia. The highly anticipated clash between India and Australia will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3rd.

Virat Kohli currently holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs by an Indian player in a bilateral T20I series. This remarkable feat was achieved during a five-match T20I series against England in 2021, where he accumulated an impressive total of 231 runs.

However, Gaikwad is hot on his heels in the ongoing Australia series, having already amassed an impressive 213 runs in just four matches. Gaikwad needs a mere 19 runs to surpass Kohli's record and become India's all-time leading run-scorer in a bilateral T20I series.

While Kohli holds the Indian record for the most runs in a T20I bilateral series, KL Rahul secures the second spot on the list. Rahul showcased his exceptional batting skills during a bilateral contest against New Zealand in 2020, accumulating a remarkable total of 224 runs across five T20Is.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have already clinched the series with a commanding 3-1 lead and are determined to end it on a high note with a victory in Bengaluru. The fourth T20I, which took place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1, marked their series win.

