Headlines

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

Meet Venkata Ramana Reddy, BJP's giant killer who defeated CM KCR in Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram gets U/A certificate without any cuts from CBFC

This actor, who gave first Rs 100-crore Punjabi film, left acting for love, did 9-5 job, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni feeds and pampers his horse ‘Chetak’ and pony at Ranchi farmhouse, video goes viral

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

9 low calorie dinner options for weight loss, healthy gut

5 players with most sixes in IPL history

Tribal face, OBC or others? Who will be next CM in Chhattisgarh?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this actor was first choice to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram gets U/A certificate without any cuts from CBFC

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in India's innings, smashing an impressive 53 off just 37 balls.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India emerged victorious over Australia by a narrow margin of six runs in the fifth and final T20I held in Bengaluru. Opting to bat first, India posted a respectable total of 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs, while Australia could only muster 154/8 in response.

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in India's innings, smashing an impressive 53 off just 37 balls. He received valuable support from Jitesh Sharma and Axar Patel during the middle overs. Jitesh contributed a quickfire 24 off 16 deliveries, while Axar scored a brisk 31 off 21 balls.

Australia faced an early setback as Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi struck early blows, dismissing openers Travis Head and Josh Phillipe during the powerplay overs. Mukesh removed Phillipe for a four off as many balls, while Bishnoi cleaned up Head for a well-played 28 off 18 deliveries. At the end of the powerplay, Australia had accumulated 50/2 while chasing a target of 161. Bishnoi continued his impressive spell by dismissing Aaron Hardie for 6 off 10 balls in his next over.

Tim David and Ben McDermott then formed a crucial partnership, adding 47 runs for the fourth wicket. However, their stand was broken by Axar, who removed David for a 17 off as many balls. McDermott, on the other hand, reached his half-century before falling to Arshdeep Singh for a well-made 54 off 36 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar further dented Australia's hopes by dismissing Matthew Short (16 off 11) and Ben Dwarshuis (0) in consecutive deliveries.

Matthew Wade fought valiantly to keep Australia in the hunt, but his efforts were in vain as he was eventually dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 22 off 15 balls in the final over.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

Who is Uttam Reddy, ex-pilot of Indian Air Force? Congress CM front-runner in Telangana

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

Elevate your kids wardrobe with these cute dresses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE