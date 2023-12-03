IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in India's innings, smashing an impressive 53 off just 37 balls.

India emerged victorious over Australia by a narrow margin of six runs in the fifth and final T20I held in Bengaluru. Opting to bat first, India posted a respectable total of 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs, while Australia could only muster 154/8 in response.

Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role in India's innings, smashing an impressive 53 off just 37 balls. He received valuable support from Jitesh Sharma and Axar Patel during the middle overs. Jitesh contributed a quickfire 24 off 16 deliveries, while Axar scored a brisk 31 off 21 balls.

Australia faced an early setback as Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi struck early blows, dismissing openers Travis Head and Josh Phillipe during the powerplay overs. Mukesh removed Phillipe for a four off as many balls, while Bishnoi cleaned up Head for a well-played 28 off 18 deliveries. At the end of the powerplay, Australia had accumulated 50/2 while chasing a target of 161. Bishnoi continued his impressive spell by dismissing Aaron Hardie for 6 off 10 balls in his next over.

Tim David and Ben McDermott then formed a crucial partnership, adding 47 runs for the fourth wicket. However, their stand was broken by Axar, who removed David for a 17 off as many balls. McDermott, on the other hand, reached his half-century before falling to Arshdeep Singh for a well-made 54 off 36 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar further dented Australia's hopes by dismissing Matthew Short (16 off 11) and Ben Dwarshuis (0) in consecutive deliveries.

Matthew Wade fought valiantly to keep Australia in the hunt, but his efforts were in vain as he was eventually dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 22 off 15 balls in the final over.