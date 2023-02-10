IND v AUS 1st Test: Matthew Hayden hails Rohit Sharma for keeping things simple; slams Cummins for poor bowling

Image Source: Twitter

Former Australia opening batter Matthew Hayden praised Rohit Sharma, saying he kept it easy against Australia on the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series opener in Nagpur.

Despite winning the toss and batting first, Australia could only muster 177 runs. Marnus Labuschagne led the way with 49 runs, as Ravindra Jadeja took 5/47 for India. India ended day one on 77/1, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's 56(not out) with 9 fours and one six.

Speaking with Star Sports, Hayden applauded Rohit's performance, adding that he kept it simple, like any good hitter should, and that he supported himself once he stepped out to bat.

“I just think he kept it really simple like a good batter should. He really had to reinvent himself. One thing that you should do once you come to bat is to really back yourself. He was not under any pressure and expressed himself. KL Rahul also supported him and gave India a really strong start,” said Hayden.

The former Australia opener further lauded Rohit for constantly aiming for runs to put pressure on the bowlers rather than trying to survive.

“The thing about Rohit Sharma is that he puts the pressure on the bowler, and always looks to score. You never feel like he is out there just to survive. So, it’s a great way to bat, especially in conditions where it is tough to score runs, who need to have the confidence to play your shots. He looks in good touch, it doesn’t feel like he is searching for the ball. He is in fine form,” Hayden added.

Early in the innings, the Indian captain underlined his supremacy, striking Australia captain Pat Cummins for three boundaries in the first over. Cummins bowled four overs for 27 runs and looked confused.

Matthew Hayden also harshly criticised his performance, claiming that he bowled rubbish on day one.

"Pat Cummins, the captain of the side, playing away from home has to lead the side. He bowled rubbish today. He was too full and he didn't know where he was going with his line and length. If you look at the pitch map, it was way too much that was straying there as well. And it was just a matter of that momentum because Rohit Sharma was standing right at the other end. It does get away from you know," said Matthew Hayden.

