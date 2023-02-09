IND vs AUS: Viral video shows Ravindra Jadeja apply something on his finger, sparks massive debate

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking wicket against Australia in the 1st test match

A debate has surfaced after a video went viral in which Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja can be seen taking something off teammate Mohammed Siraj’s hand and applying it on his spinning finger. A netizen uploaded the video on Twitter and tagged Tim Paine saying “What do you think of this @tdpaine36 Looks like one player giving grippo to the bowler and him rubbing it all over his spinning finger to me. Thoughts?” The former Australian captain replied “interesting” in his post. Meanwhile, England ex-captain Michael Vaughan, as always jumped into the controversy writing, “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this”.

The incident happened during the first Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Australia were 120 for 5 and Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb were at the crease and Jadeja came to bowl his 16th over.

The left-arm spinner has not yet come up with any explanation about the substance that he applied during the match, however, all sorts of claims can be seen on the internet from both sides. The southpaw was exceptional today during the spell with the figures of 5 for 47 restricting the Australian lineup to a total of 177. This is Jadeja’s first match after the knee injury as he was out of the game for almost six months.

In the game, India were 77 for 1 at the end of the day where the Indian captain scored a half-century and stayed not out at 54 with Ashwin at the other end waiting to start his inning. India lost their first wicket when Australian spinner T Murphy caught and ball KL Rahul at the score of 20. Indian bowling attacks were incredibly good on the first day as spinners took most of the wickets. We are hoping to see some sensational batting peperformancesrom our batters on the second day of the first day of the Border Gavaskar trophy.