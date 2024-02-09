'If he has decided....': Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to withdraw from first 2 Tests against England

There are doubts about Kohli's participation in the remaining series, which has caused restlessness among Indian fans.

Former South African legendary pacer, Dale Steyn, believes that star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, has every right to take a break from cricket for as long as he wants, regardless of the personal reasons behind his unavailability for the first two Tests against England.

According to ESPNCricinfo, there are doubts about Kohli's participation in the remaining series, which has caused restlessness among Indian fans. Steyn recalled a time when he withdrew from the IPL because one of his dogs was unwell.

In an interview with Hindustan Times ahead of the SA20 2024 final, Dale Steyn, the bowling coach of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, expressed his support for Virat Kohli.

"Family is your most important priority. Sorry, that's it. That's the end of the story right there. I've got three dogs and when one of them got sick, I was out of the IPL. I was jumping on the plane out of there to come back and see my dog. If Virat Kohli has decided to sit back home because he wants to be with his wife, if he's going to have his second child, I don't see any problem with that."

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers recently claimed on his YouTube channel that Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. However, he later contradicted himself in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, admitting that the information he had shared was false and a mistake on his part.

Dale Steyn, on the other hand, firmly believes that Virat Kohli has already accomplished remarkable success for India. Whether it be his contribution as a player in winning the 2011 World Cup or his exceptional leadership skills as one of the finest Test captains in the history of the game.

"He's been a servant of India for many years. He's won a World Cup; he's captained with success. I don't know what more a man can do to prove himself in the cricketing world."

Steyn provided valuable insight into the significance of cricketers prioritizing their family members and loved ones. It is worth noting that India has not yet revealed their Test squad for the remaining series against England.