Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in stratosphere, 120,000 ft above Earth

ICC ODI World Cup: From June 27, the trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait and Bahrain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in stratosphere, 120,000 ft above Earth (Photo: Twitter/Jay Shah)

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, the trophy of the mega event was unveiled in a stunning manner on Monday. The trophy was launched by the ICC and the BCCI into space in stratosphere, 120,000 ft above Earth. It landed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

BCCI President Jay Shah has shared the video of the launch. "An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India," he tweeted. Check out the video here:

 

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India. The trophy tour will conclude on September 4 when the cup will return back to India.

The trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, attached with 4k cameras and some stunning shots of the planet were captured in the process. The ICC world cup will be hosted in India.

