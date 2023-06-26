Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in stratosphere, 120,000 ft above Earth (Photo: Twitter/Jay Shah)

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, the trophy of the mega event was unveiled in a stunning manner on Monday. The trophy was launched by the ICC and the BCCI into space in stratosphere, 120,000 ft above Earth. It landed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

BCCI President Jay Shah has shared the video of the launch. "An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India," he tweeted. Check out the video here:

An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the WC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India. @BCCI @ICC… pic.twitter.com/wNZU6ByRI5 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2023

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India. The trophy tour will conclude on September 4 when the cup will return back to India.

The trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, attached with 4k cameras and some stunning shots of the planet were captured in the process. The ICC world cup will be hosted in India.

READ | Meet man who started company as a YouTube channel, now funded by Zomato founder, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath