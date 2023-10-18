ICC World Cup 2023: Kiwis will be wary of Afghanistan spinners in Chennai

Headlines

Four convicted for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

SP leader Azam Khan, wife, son given 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

'Better than Nora Fatehi': Man's jaw-dropping belly dance impresses internet, viral video

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

Bhumi Pednekar breaks silence on filming orgasm sequence in Thank You For Coming: 'If you see that scene...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Seven Ways International Economic Cooperation Can Drive Climate Change Mitigation

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Batters with most fours in ODI World Cup history

7 Most visited monuments in India

10 Indian songs that have crossed  1 billion views on YouTube

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Israel Hamas War: Watch US President Joe Biden lands in war-torn Israel

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC World Cup 2023: Kiwis will be wary of Afghanistan spinners in Chennai

One of the reasons for them to be confident is because the match is going to be played in Chennai where spinners play a huge role.

article-main
Latest News

Anis Sajan

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan created the biggest and the first upset of the tournament by beating England in Delhi and are high on confidence when they take on New Zealand in Chennai.

One of the reasons for them to be confident is because the match is going to be played in Chennai where spinners play a huge role. The Chennai pitch is known to assist spinners and that same pitch Indian spinners had got the better of the Australian batsman to bowl them out for just 199.

Afghanistan has three quality spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Mohammed Nabi who picked 8 wickets out of the 10 English batsmen and had complete control of the game. And if Rahmullah Gurbaz can once again set the platform for them along with Ibrahim Zadran, the rest of Afghanistan's batsman needs to capitalize and not collapse like the way they did against England after being 114 for no loss to slump to 150/4, it was due to the date hitting by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rehman and smart batting by Ikram Alikhi they managed to post a decent score.

Mind you New Zealand also has good spinners In Mitchell Santener and Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult they have the best left-arm swing bowler and are the team to beat this World Cup with three clinical wins against England, Netherlands and Bangladesh. It needs to be seen if Afghanistan can batsman bat well to score a decent total to defend against the Kiwi batters who all are in form but as Rashid Khan mentioned, they are here not to just create upset but to win more matches against big teams and show the world they can play the 50 overs game and not just regarded as a T20 specialist format team.
 

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.


 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

    Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

    Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

    Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

    Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

    Five most mysterious temples of India

    Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE