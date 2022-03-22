ICC Women's World Cup: How can Mithali Raj and Co qualify for semis after win over Bangladesh

After suffering two consecutive losses at the Women's World Cup against England and Australia, Mithali Raj-led India Women's cricket team bounced back to winning ways as they defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs at the Seddon Park on Tuesday.

The Indian eves couldn't have asked for a better result and the good thing is that Australia defeated South Africa as well in the other World Cup match on Tuesday to bring an end to the Proteas' winning run.

India will play their only remaining World Cup game against South Africa on March 27, but before that, the qualification scenarios should be crystal clear.

How can Mithali Raj led India Women's team qualify for semis after winning over Bangladesh?

India needed to win versus Bangladesh and that too by a big margin to boost their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. Needing two wins in their remaining two games, India have now climbed to third place in the standings at the ongoing World Cup.

Defending champs England, West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand are still in the running for the remaining three spots for the semifinals, with Australia having already confirmed their berth.

South Africa have eight points from five games, and they play West Indies on Thursday, in a match that could have a big say on the qualification scenarios of both those sides.

India have a simple equation, win over South Africa, and they confirm their place in the semis. If Mithali Raj and Co fail to win over the Proteas, then their fate won't be in their hands, and they will hope for one of West Indies, England and South Africa to drop points along the way.

Given that India and South Africa play on March 27, and before that, if any of the aforementioned teams drop points, then it will automatically boost India's chances of qualifying for the semis.

What if two teams finish level on points?

If any of the two teams finish level on points after the league stage finishes, then the team with a better net run-rate will qualify for the semifinals.

India's victory over Bangladesh by a huge margin has further helped their cause, as they have the best run rate among all of their rivals eyeing a semifinal spot.