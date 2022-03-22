IND vs BAN: Mithali Raj records THIS unwanted feat in crucial Women's World Cup clash

On Monday, Taapsee Pannu shared the teaser of India women's team skipper Mithali Raj's biopic, 'Shabaash Mithu'. Raj, who has been a cornerstone in India's success over the years, registered an unwanted feat in the crucial Women's World Cup game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old had had a few ups and downs in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, and on Tuesday, she suffered her career first golden duck in five years as she was dismissed on zero by Bangladesh's Ritu Moni.

Mithali Raj had scored 31 in the opening game against Pakistan, but then she could only muster up scores of 5 and 1 against New Zealand and West Indies respectively.

The Indian skipper gave a good account of herself in the match against Australia, as she scored 68 to silence her critics, but on Tuesday, she suffered a soft dismissal versus Bangladesh in a do-or-die game.

In the 16th over India's innings, Ritu Moni decided Raj who came out of her crease to play a drive but could only direct the ball towards Fahima Khatun at covers, who duly obliged to take a simple catch.

In the process, Raj recorded her seventh career-duck, and the second only golden duck since she began playing for India. Previously, she suffered a golden duck versus South Africa in 2017 Women's World Cup.

As both of Mithali Raj's golden ducks came at the World Cup, she became the first player on this unwanted list.

Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' featuring Taapsee Pannu

On Monday, Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj in her biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' shared the teaser of the much-awaited biopic. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

The release date for 'Shabaash Mithu' hasn't been announced yet.