ICC Women's World Cup: THESE Indian players lead top wicket-takers list - Details inside

India women's cricket team registered their third win at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 as they defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs at Seddon Park on Tuesday. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar made huge strides as they climbed atop the list of highest wicket-takers at the ongoing World Cup.

While veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami leads the way with 42 wickets in the standing of highest wicket-takers of all-time at the ICC Women's World Cup, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar currently top the list at this year's edition of top wicket-takers with 10 scalps each.

However, the Indian pair are also joined by Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), and Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) at the top who all have 10-wickets each.

READ| IND vs BAN: Sneh Rana stars for India as Mithali Raj's team beat Bangladesh by 110 runs

Against Bangladesh, Sneh Rana put up an all-round show as she scored 27 off 23 balls to help India reach a total of 229 runs. She then picked up four wickets in her fiery spell, and gave way just 30 runs to help the Indian eves inflict a 110-run defeat on their neighbours.

Elsewhere, Pooja Vastrakar remained unbeaten on the day, when she struck 30 off 33 deliveries, and also chipped in with a couple of wickets to join Rana atop the highest wicket-takers tally this edition's World Cup.

It was a must-win game for Mithali Raj and Co, as they have climbed to third place in the ICC Women's World Cup table, with six points from as many games.

READ| IND vs BAN: Mithali Raj records THIS unwanted feat in crucial Women's World Cup clash

They also boosted their chances of reaching the semifinals by winning via a big margin of 110- runs, which will further beef up their net run-rate which could come in handy, if things don't go as per plan in India's next game against South Africa on March 27.

With England, New Zealand, and West Indies also in contention for semifinal places alongside India and South Africa, it could all boil down to the net run rate, which is why the win against Bangladesh becomes all the more crucial.