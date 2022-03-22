IND vs BAN: Sneh Rana stars for India as Mithali Raj's team beat Bangladesh by 110 runs

Mithali Raj and Co picked up their third win at the ICC Women's World Cup on Tuesday after defeating Bangladesh by 110 runs at the Seddon Park. Sneh Rana starred for the Indian eves as she picked up four wickets in her spell and gave away just 30 runs.

Having won the toss, skipper Mithali Raj chose to bat first, and her openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma duly obliged by putting up an opening partnership of 74 runs.

Yastika Bhatia scored her second consecutive fifty of the tournament and cameos from Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar ensured that they reached a total of 229 runs.

Needing 230 to win, the Bangla Tigers folded for 119 runs, therefore handing over the win to the Indian ladies.

A magnificent win for #TeamIndia



They beat Bangladesh by 110 runs to keep their semi-finals qualification hopes alive. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/WiVq4VNyNW — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 22, 2022

