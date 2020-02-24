ICC Women's T20 World Cup: No Smriti Mandhana, no problem as Indian eves defeat Bangladesh by 18 runs

Two wins from two matches, the Indian eves have started the campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a bang.

Playing their second match against Bangladesh, India were sure to get back to the previous two losses they had against their neighbours.

The score of 142 set by India is the highest total of the tournament so far. Chasing the total, Bangladesh lost an early wicket as Shikha Pandey sent Shamima Sultana back for just three.

Murshida Khatun tried to get the game in pace as she scored 30 but was soon sent back by Arundhati Reddy. Bangladesh then went on to lose four wickets at regular intervals and as the middle order collapsed, so did the hopes of the squad.

Wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana, who added 35 runs to the board was sent back by Rajeshwari Gayakwad before she inflicted more damage.

Poonam Yadav took three wickets while she was helped by medium pacers Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy as they picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, India, who were sent in to bat first, got on a quick start. While regular opener Smriti Mandhana missed the match due to viral fever, her partner Shafali Verma made sure to put the runs on the board.

Shafali Verma (39) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34) helped India to a total of 142/ 6. Veda Krishnamurthy produced a late cameo as she added 20 for 11 balls.

Shafali Verma at the #T20WorldCup so far Runs: 68 Sixes: 5 Fours: 7 Strike rate: 212.50 POTM awards: 1 What. A. Talent.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/NiwrGuow8j — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 24, 2020

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised the young girls in her squad. She said, "The way Shafali and Richa played today, they showed how capable they are for the team. Veda's innings was turning point. We needed boundaries at that point and she did a great job. Look at one game at a time. Looking forward to doing well in the future also".

She also gave an update about the unwell opener and said, "Hopefully Mandhana will be ready for New Zealand. She's feeling better now".

Shafali Verma who received the Player of the Match also spoke about how she had to step up in Mandhana's absence. "Since Mandhana wasn't around, I wanted to take the responsibility to stay around and give India a good start. I've been practising hitting the ball hard and I would like to bring the team more success in the future. I'd like to continue doing this, help India win matches and ultimately win us the World Cup".

India will next face New Zealand on February at the Junction Oval.