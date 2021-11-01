ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sunil Gavaskar slams Virat Kohli, India team management for THIS reason

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Team India skipper Virat Kohli and team management for pushing down opener Rohit Sharma to number three against New Zealand in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). Gavaskar added that the decision to demote Rohit shows that the Indian team management did not trust Rohit to effectively counter left-arm New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

It is to be noted that Rohit is regarded by many as one of the best batsmen in white-ball cricket and it is likely that he would become the captain of India in T20I after current skipper Virat Kohli steps down at the end of T20 World Cup. On Sunday, Rohit was asked to bat at number three and Ishan Kishan was sent with KL Rahul to open the innings for India. The move to promote Ishan did not work at all as he failed to score big. The entire Indian batting line up socred only 110/7 in 20 overs.

“Ishan Kishan is a hit-or-miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in No.4 or No.5. He could then play according to the situation of the game. Now what has happened is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we don’t trust you to face the left-arm fast bowling of Trent Boult,” Gavaskar told a leading news channel.

“If you do that to a player who has been playing at a position for so many years, he himself will think that maybe he doesn’t have the ability. If Ishan Kishan had made 70-odd runs we would have applauded. But when the ploy doesn’t work, you are going to be criticised,” he added.

Since Kishan opened the innings, skipper Kohli batted at four. “I don’t know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at No.3 demotes himself to No.4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting,” said Gavaskar.