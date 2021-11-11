ICC T20 World Cup 2021: BAD news for Pakistan ahead of semifinal against Australia

In a major trouble for Pakistan, their in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Shoaib Malik missed the practice session ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final clash against Australia. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (Novemeber 11) in Dubai.

According to reports, both Rizwan and Malik are down with flu. The good news for Pakistani fans, however, is that both have tested negative for Covid-19.

It is learnt that a final call on Rizan and Malik's participation in the crucial encounter will be taken following an assessment of their health before the match. It is to be noted that both Rizwan and Malik are very important part of current Pakistan squad.

Rizwan is batting superb these days while Malik has come up with useful cameos in different matches of the T20 World Cup. There is no denying the fact that Pakistan's batting is totally dependent on their openers Babar Azam and Rizwan and if the latter fails to play in semis then it would be a big blow for the team.

Rizwan is the leading run scorer in international T20s this calendar year. In 19 innings, he has scored 966 runs at an average of 87.81 with a strike rate of 137.02 He has ten 50+ scores, including a century.