ICC plays spoilsport, says Dhoni's gloves breach regulations

The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni to remove an army insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves, forcing New Delhi to weigh in after a nationalistic furore in the country.

Dhoni, one of the game's biggest stars, is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the territorial army and sported its dagger insignia on his gloves during India's opening match against South Africa in the World Cup, hosted by England and Wales.

The ICC said its clothing and equipment rules allow only manufacturers' logos on gloves, and that Dhoni or the Indian team had not sought any permission to sport the badge. The BCCI had written to the world governing body for cricket seeking permission for Dhoni to sport the insignia.

The Army came out and said that Dhoni's glove might be a point of contention between BCCI and ICC, but the army's stand on it is very clear. The insignia that Dhoni has used on his gloves while playing a match doesn't belong to parachute regiment, an army officer said. He also added that the army doesn't want to interfere in this matter.

The controversy has prompted passionate responses from both ruling and opposition politicians, Bollywood stars, as well as common citizens. #DhoniKeepTheGlove is the most trending hashtag on Twitter India.

Fawad Chaudhry, a federal minister in Pakistan, said Dhoni was in England to play cricket, not for any war.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue sporting the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted Friday amid the ICC evaluating a BCCI request seeking permission for it.

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's greenkeeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

According to the BCCI COA Vinod Rai, the insignia is "neither political, nor commercial, nor military". "And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed on his gloves," he said.

"I am told ICC has specific rules pertaining to the logos on the gloves of the wicketkeeper. If there is the rule as specific as that we will 100% conform to the ICC rules. We don't propose to escalate this non-issue," he added.

Dhoni also received support from Chennai Super Kings teammate and India batsman Suresh Raina, former pacer R P Singh, London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and India sprinter Hima Das.

"We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," Raina tweeted.

Yogeshwar, who won two gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, said removing the logo will be an insult to the Indian Army. "The demand for the removal of this badge #ICC is not only an insult to the sacrifices of the Indian Army but the Indian Army. We all have fellow countrymen with Dhoni. #DhoniKeepTheGlove @msdhoni @ICC @BCCI," he wrote.

Hima, who is the first Indian to win a gold in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships, also threw her weight behind Dhoni.

"INDIA with Dhoni brother. I support Mahi brother. Jai Hind Jai Bharat...," she wrote on her twitter handle.

R P Singh, too, was left bemused by the ICC's stance on the issue.

"Tough for me to understand how @msdhoni's on-field gesture on his glove is a problem to @ICC. His fans have taken inspiration out of it and he himself is a respected Lt.Col, really strange.#MSDhoni," he wrote.

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, however, believes Dhoni should remove the logo and follow the rules.

"A player should go by the rules and regulations. If it's against that, then Dhoni will have to remove it," Bhutia told a TV channel.