'I was and I am still against fixers': Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez talks about corrupt players

When one talks about corruption in the field of cricket, many countries come to mind. The most recalled incidents would be the Pakistan players or the Australian players fixing their respective matches.

Talking about the same, former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez, who has announced his retirement from international cricket, stated that players who are found guilty of corruption shouldn’t receive a go-to play for the national team.

Recounting an instance from the past, the former cricketer stated that he was disappointed when he had taken the stand on the same but did not get the necessary support.

"I was and I am still against fixers. I never wanted fixers to be given a second chance. I was told by the then PCB chairman to mind my own business and that those fixers would be given a second chance no matter what. I was devastated to hear that," Hafeez said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

He also spoke about his retirement and said that he thought of hanging up his boots back in 2019, but continued to play after his wife and well-wishers convinced him to do so.

"No, I had started thinking about my retirement since the 2019 World Cup but my wife and some well-wishers convinced me to carry on. But I had started thinking about it since then. As far as what Ramiz said or felt that is his opinion and I have always respected critics and my way has been to go out on the field and give replies to them. I have no hard feelings towards anyone on the board."

He further added that he took the call to bid adieu to the game in order to set a new and positive precedent for others to follow.

"Ramiz said it was because he thought I wanted to speak about my category in the PSL and central contracts. But when I finally met him on 31st December I told him I just wanted to inform him about my decision to retire. I took this decision because I want to set a new and positive precedent for others to follow. Players must retire gracefully, at the right time with respect, and after taking the board into confidence," the former all-rounder stated.

As far as Mohammad Hafeez's cricketing career is concerned, it spanned for over 18 years. He had made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI versus Zimbabwe and played his last international game against Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal.

My journey of pride representing came to an end & i m proudly retiring from international cricket with great satisfaction & joy. Thank u all for 18 years of support. Maintaining highest level of pride & dignity always is my most valuable achievement. Pakistan Zindabad January 3, 2022

He had initially announced that the 2020 T20 World Cup would be his last assignment, however, due to the postponement of the tournament due to COVID-19, he extended his stay.

The cricketer played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is accumulating 12,780 runs across formats and 253 wickets.