'I used to call my wife everyday and cry..’: India star makes stunning revelation

File photo

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma will always be remembered as a good Test bowler but he failed to achieve much in white-ball cricket and according to Ishant his career in short format was reduced due to one bad over. Ishant said that he considers that moment as the "lowest point" of his career.

Speaking on Cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India' show, Ishant recalled the ODI match against Australia which took place in 2013 in Mohali where James Faulkner had smashed him for 30 runs.

Ishant revealed that he was very upset after the match and cried for almost a month after that performance.

“My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her everyday and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me,” he said.

Ishant said that skipper MS Dhoni and teammate Shikhar Dhawan, however, helped him a lot during those days.

“The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler,” he added.