Babar Azam breaks silence on face-off with Mohammad Amir in PSL

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gotten off to a roaring start, with intense emotions and fiery exchanges already on display. Recently, Babar Azam launched his PSL campaign against his former team, the Karachi Kings, where he faced off against Mohammad Amir.

Prior to the commencement of the match, Amir had been the talk of the town after he likened Babar to a tail-ender and declared that he did not distinguish between bowling to a tail-ender or Babar Azam. In response to these remarks, the Pakistani captain paid little heed to them, yet the game witnessed another moment of tension between Amir and Babar.

Notably, during the match, Babar struck Amir for a four. On the next delivery, the skipper deftly defended the ball that rolled towards Amir, after which he hurled the ball in Babar’s direction, sparking a flurry of activity on the internet.

Days after the incident, Babar had finally broken his silence and delivered a fitting response to Amir. When asked by Cricket Pakistan about Amir's behavior, the 28-year-old asserted that he does not engage in any squabbles with opposing players and instead focuses on his own game.

“On the field it's the game of bat and ball. And you always try to put your best foot forward. I try to only focus on my batting, not on other things that can divert my attention, because then, it affects me. The more I simple I keep it, the more it's good for me. I don't think I reacted in any way that time, I kept it quite simple. You can show aggression, mine comes through batting,” said Babar.

