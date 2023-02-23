MS Dhoni in SA20? Proteas all-rounder says he would love to have CSK captain in South Africa league

File Photo

Newly-appointed SunRisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram expressed his enthusiasm on Thursday for the prospect of having MS Dhoni playing in SA20, noting that the former India captain's wealth of experience and knowledge of the game would be of immense benefit to the South African players.

Stressing that the success and impact of the inaugural edition of SA20 had exceeded his expectations, Aiden Markram chose MS Dhoni as the one player he would want to share the dressing room with the youngsters in South Africa.

Markram captained SunRisers Eastern Cape to the title in the inaugural edition of SA20, defeating Pretoria Capitals in the thrilling final. The T20 competition, which had been delayed multiple times, finally kicked off and brought the crowds back to the stadiums in the Rainbow Nation, creating a vibrant carnival-like atmosphere at the venues.

Markram, addressing reporters at a press conference hosted by SA20, expressed his desire to feature many Indian players in the tournament, with MS Dhoni topping his list.

"To be honest with you, someone like MS (Dhoni) would be great to have in your camp just for the guys to be able to learn from him. He has got all the knowledge and seen everything that this game has produced. For our local players in South Africa to be able to spend time with someone like MS Dhoni would be great. That's one that comes to my mind, firstly but there would be a lot of players that would be discussed for sure," Markram said.

Markram was appointed captain of SunRisers Hyderabad, replacing Kane Williamson, who was released after the former champions finished 8th in the standings. The South African batting star is now at the helm of the team, ready to lead them to success.

