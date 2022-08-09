'I think Shami would..': Kris Srikkanth on veteran pacer's exclusion from India's Asia Cup 2022 squad

Mohammed Shami

Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Monday, and there have been a few big absentees, with Mohammed Shami arguably being the biggest name missing from India's squad. The Men in Blue open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

While team India have been dealt a body blow with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel both ruled out of the marquee event due to their respective injury woes, the fact that Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan were selected ahead of Shami miffed former Indian captain, and ex-chairman of selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

The decision of BCCI to leave out Shami from India's Asia Cup 2022 squad makes it clear that he will probably not be considered for the T20I World Cup 2022 either, but ex-India captain Srikkanth feels that the veteran pacer should have been given an opportunity.

"In my team, Shami was literally there. If I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I think Shami would have been there and probably, I would not have gone with Ravi Bishnoi. But I still believe that Axar Patel was a serious contender in my team. It would have been a big toss-up between Axar Patel and Ashwin," said Srikkanth while talking on Star Sports' show 'Follow the Blues'.

The cricketer turned commentator also felt that the India squad looks a tad bit thin when it comes to pace bowling.

"I think the squad is pretty good but I think we would need one more medium pacer. We are going with one medium pacer short. Two wrist spinners is fine. I feel bad for Axar Patel, who has missed out," he added.

Srikkanth further revealed that with the selection of Deepak Hooda, and Axar Patel being named on the standby list of players, the selectors are making a blueprint ready for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup in Australia.

"I am very happy for Deepak Hooda – he can bowl a bit, he’s a good hitter and he’s a good striker of the ball. What I like about Deepak Hooda is that he’s a good striker of the ball, he’s a flirter. Otherwise, this squad is a fantastic squad, only feel bad for Axar Patel. I still believe that he’s a good bowling all-rounder, may be in Australia conditions. I am not going for just the Asia Cup, but yes, this must be a blue print for the ICC T20 World Cup also," he added further.