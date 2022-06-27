World Test Championship: Where is India on points table after England's win over New Zealand?

Team India

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the stars of the 3rd Test against New Zealand as they helped England whitewash the Kiwis in the three-match series. The hosts managed to chase 113 runs despite rain halting the game the entire first session on the fifth day at Headingley.

Powerful knocks from Joe Root (86*) and Jonny Bairstow (71*) guided the English side to a thumping seven-wicket win. However, despite the win, it does not change much for England in terms of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

In fact, the inaugural WTC winning team New Zealand are more or less knocked out from making it to the final of the tournament. Currently, England, with their third consecutive win, toppled New Zealand to climb to the 7th position. Their PCT reads 28.89 with 52 points to their name.

Amid all this where is India's standing?

The last year's finalist India, is in third place with 58.33 PCT. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be facing the in-form England side on July 1. The clash will be the rescheduled fifth and final Test in Birmingham.

This will be a crucial game for them to stay in contention for the final of the WTC.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively. Meanwhile, West Indies are on the verge of winning the second and final Test against Bangladesh (9th placed).