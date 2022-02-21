'He shouldn’t have gone public': Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish Ganguly hits back at Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was furious after being dropped from India's Test squad. He lashed out at Sourav Ganguly, who Saha claimed had assured him of a place in the team, after the wicket-keeper batsman had scored a half-century against New Zealand at Kanpur earlier.

He also revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid even asked him to ponder 'retirement', after which Saha went public with his criticism of Ganguly and Dravid.

READ| 'Won't be considered from now on': Wriddhiman Saha reveals Chetan Sharma's message after being dropped from Test squad

Speaking to the press in the aftermath of his ouster from India's Test squad for the upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka, Saha told the media, "After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is that how things have changed so fast."

In the aftermath of this whole fiasco, Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish Ganguly who is the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has lashed out at Saha for going public with the conversations that he had with the BCCI president.

READ| Sourav Ganguly promised spot, Rahul Dravid suggested retirement: Wriddhiman Saha slams BCCI after being dropped

Snehashish feels that the conversation he had with the BCCI president was held in private, and he shouldn't make such matters public.

"This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn’t have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad," said Snehashish Ganguly, when quizzed by reporters about the matter.

This comes after Saha had chosen not to play in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy, citing some personal reasons, which are reportedly related to his wife's health issues.