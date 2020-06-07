'Has been great to meet at a young age': Kane Williamson on knowing Virat Kohli since U19 days

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Has been great to meet at a young age': Kane Williamson on knowing Virat Kohli since U19 days

Off-field friends - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - are two leaders who share a great camaraderie with each other despite their on-field rivalry. Talking about their friendship and the years they have known each other, Willaimson says he is fortunate to known the Indian skipper.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 06:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Off-field friends - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson - are two leaders who share a great camaraderie with each other despite their on-field rivalry. Talking about their friendship and the years they have known each other, Willaimson says he is fortunate to known the Indian skipper.

The two have known each other since their U19 days as the duo led their respective sides in the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup in Malaysia. The tournament was won by India who defeated Williamson’s Black Caps in the semifinal. 

“Yes, we are fortunate to play against each other. It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress as well as his journey,” Williamson said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. “It’s been interesting, we’ve had to play against each other for a long period of time,” he said.

Williamson also said he and Kohli have shared honest opinions about the game. “But actually, probably over the last few years we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds despite, perhaps, playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and maybe our on-field characters I suppose,” added Williamson.

During India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year, Kohli and Williamson were seen sitting at the boundary line talking along as their teams battled it out on the field. the two skippers did not play the 5th T20I and India had already taken a 4-0 lead in the series.

Opening up on their conversation on the sidelines, Kohli had said, “Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 completes another maneuver, comes closer to Moon's surface

Elvish Yadav trolled for claiming he received 28 crore votes in 15 minutes in Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: 'Itna jhooth...'

This legendary villain shockingly hasn't won single Filmfare Award for Best Negative Role, after most nominations

BJP to hold Central Election Committee meeting tomorrow to review preparations for polls, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 8,999

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE