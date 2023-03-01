Harmanpreet Kaur named Mumbai Indians captain ahead of Women's Premier League 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of India's Women's Cricket Team having been signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.8 crore, was appointed captain of the MI side on March 1. Kaur, who recently achieved the remarkable milestone of becoming the first female cricketer to play 150 T20Is, has been a key member of the Indian team for the past decade.

Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, declared that Harmanpreet Kaur will be a source of inspiration for the female cricketers, alongside Jhulan Goswami and Charlotte Edwards, who are part of the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff. With their combined experience and expertise, Kaur, Goswami, and Edwards will help the women's team reach their full potential and strive for excellence in the sport.

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!” Nita Ambani said.

Harmanpreet Kaur has faced off against Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and has shared the field with the legendary Jhulan Goswami, whom she has captained. She has been a trailblazer in introducing Indian cricket to the world, becoming the first Indian to play in T20 leagues abroad. Now, she will lead a team of some of the most renowned names in women's cricket, as well as up-and-coming stars eager to demonstrate their skills. Mumbai Indians has long been a breeding ground for global cricket talent, and this season will be no exception.

The Mumbai Indians will kick off the 2023 WPL season on March 4th, 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium, where they will face off against the Gujarat Giants.

The Mumbai Indians coaching team is led by Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and includes Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach), and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach). The team is captained by Harmanpreet Kaur and features an impressive roster of international talent, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita. With such a talented and experienced coaching staff, the Mumbai Indians are sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

