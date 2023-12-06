Headlines

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

Cricket

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya will not be a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming India tour of South Africa.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Following his injury during the IND vs BAN match in the 2023 World Cup, Hardik Pandya has commenced his rehabilitation to make a comeback. The all-rounder sustained an ankle ligament tear while attempting to stop a ball in his follow-through, leading to his withdrawal from the remainder of the World Cup. Despite being sidelined from on-field action, Pandya made headlines for his off-the-field move, announcing his departure from the Gujarat Titans to rejoin his former team, the 'Mumbai Indians,' ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Now, one week after this announcement, Hardik has signaled his return. Taking to social media, the star all-rounder shared a montage of his training sessions with the caption, 'WIP' (work in progress).

Hardik Pandya's potential return is not yet confirmed, but indications point to a comeback in January. India is scheduled to face Afghanistan in a 3-match T20I series from January 11 to 17. With the likelihood of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missing the series, Pandya could potentially return as India's T20 skipper.

A recent statement from a BCCI source discussed Pandya's recovery and potential captaincy role, stating, 'Yes, there remains a question about what happens when Hardik comes back, but in the BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn’t agree, then Surya will continue as captain for T20Is in South Africa'.

