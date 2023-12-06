Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya will not be a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming India tour of South Africa.

Following his injury during the IND vs BAN match in the 2023 World Cup, Hardik Pandya has commenced his rehabilitation to make a comeback. The all-rounder sustained an ankle ligament tear while attempting to stop a ball in his follow-through, leading to his withdrawal from the remainder of the World Cup. Despite being sidelined from on-field action, Pandya made headlines for his off-the-field move, announcing his departure from the Gujarat Titans to rejoin his former team, the 'Mumbai Indians,' ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Now, one week after this announcement, Hardik has signaled his return. Taking to social media, the star all-rounder shared a montage of his training sessions with the caption, 'WIP' (work in progress).

Hardik Pandya's potential return is not yet confirmed, but indications point to a comeback in January. India is scheduled to face Afghanistan in a 3-match T20I series from January 11 to 17. With the likelihood of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missing the series, Pandya could potentially return as India's T20 skipper.

A recent statement from a BCCI source discussed Pandya's recovery and potential captaincy role, stating, 'Yes, there remains a question about what happens when Hardik comes back, but in the BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn’t agree, then Surya will continue as captain for T20Is in South Africa'.