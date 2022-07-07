Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wife Sakshi gives sneak peek inside MSD's 41st B'day celebration

MS Dhoni birthday: Sakshi gives sneak peek inside MSD's 41st B'day

Former Indian skipper, and the only captain to win all major three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy - Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday. While the legendary batsman is currently in London with his wife Sakshi, she gave MSD's fans a sneak peek into the former's birthday celebration.

Dhoni and Sakshi landed in London earlier this week, and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain's photos had gone viral earlier. On 4th July, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, and on 7th July, Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, his wife Sakshi shared photos and videos of MS Dhoni's birthday celebration, which was attended by his close ones, including Rishabh Pant, who is known to adore the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman.

READ| Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Ahead of 'Thala's' special day, fans make massive 41 feet cutout of CSK captain

Check out Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram reel on MS Dhoni's 41st birthday:

In the Instagram reel posted by Sakshi, MS Dhoni can be seen clad in a jacket and grey pants while blowing candles as he cuts a cake, while another cake nearby, with Dhoni's name on it, was also there.

Sharing the video, Sakshi chose to wish her hubby simply by writing 'Happy Bday' along with a heart emoji.

As soon as Dhoni's wifey shared the video on Instagram, it started to go viral on social media, with many celebrities and fans wishing the legendary captain in the comments section.

READ| 'Dozen years of Jodi no. 1': CSK post heartfelt tweet on MS Dhoni, Sakshi's 12th marriage anniversary

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his birthday on July 6, wrote, "Love you, Mahi! happiest birthday to you! Love and energy!"

Meanwhile, Bollywood singers Guru Randhawa and Stebin Ben also wished MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday, in the comments section.

And that's not all, Sakshi also shared a picture of Dhoni's close ones who attended the celebration, with Rishabh Pant also turning up to Dhoni's special day, after he was rested from India's 1st T20I against England, scheduled to start later in the day.