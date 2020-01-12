'Hamein toh pata hi nahi tha': Virat Kohli reacts like true friend on Ishant Sharma's 'YOLO' caption

Virat Kohli is known to be very expressive be it on or off the field. Taking his emotions to social media, the Indian skipper trolled his teammate Ishant Sharma on Instagram's post.

The bowler had posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it "you only live once".

Kohli was quick to respond and said, "hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (we did not know this)". The captain's cheeky dig left fans in splits.

India after winning against Sri Lanka will next take on Australia from 14 January and then fly to New Zealand.

The first ODI will be played in Mumbai on Tuesday while Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the last two games respectively.

After the home series against Australia, India will travel to New Zealand where they are scheduled to play a full tour, including five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

The two Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship, where India sit on top of the points table with 360 points from seven wins out of seven games.