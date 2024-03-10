'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande’: Rohit Sharma’s social media post goes viral after India’s Test series win over England

India captain Rohit Sharma’s post with young Indian stars has gone viral following their massive win over England in Dharamsala.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, celebrated the team's dominant 4-1 series victory over England in Dharamsala by sharing a post on Instagram with his young teammates. Despite not playing on the third day due to a stiff back, Rohit posed alongside emerging talents like Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, affectionately calling them the 'garden mein ghoomne wale bande.'

This playful reference traced back to Rohit's on-field remarks captured by the stump mic during the Visakhapatnam Test, where he encouraged his youthful side to assert themselves more on the field. Rohit's social media post resonated widely, drawing attention on various platforms.

The series, characterized not only by thrilling cricket but also by viral content from Rohit's candid comments picked up by the stump microphone, showcased his leadership from the slips. Rohit explained that standing in the slips allows him to control the game and communicate effectively with his players, leading to his remarks being caught by the mic.

In the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Shami, Rohit successfully guided a youthful squad to recover from an initial setback in the series. The team introduced five debutants, including Sarfaraz, Jurel, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Akash Deep.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young left-hander, emerged as the Player of the Series, amassing an impressive 712 runs at an average of 89. Despite a slow start in the first two Tests, Rohit himself had a fruitful series, finishing with 400 runs in nine innings. Overall, the Dharamsala triumph solidified India's position at the top of the World Test Championship standings, showcasing the team's resilience and the emergence of promising talents under Rohit's captaincy.