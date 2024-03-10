Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande’: Rohit Sharma’s social media post goes viral after India’s Test series win over England

Delhi Borewell rescue: Personnel says trapped person not a child but a…

Lok Sabha polls: TMC releases list of 42 candidates from West Bengal, star cricketer Yusuf Pathan to contest from...

'Pit jata abhi': Salman Khan gets angry after fan takes selfie video with him, netizens react

Adult film star Sophia Leone found dead at 26

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande’: Rohit Sharma’s social media post goes viral after India’s Test series win over England

Delhi Borewell rescue: Personnel says trapped person not a child but a…

8 animals that live far away from water 

7 superfoods for healthy liver

8 animals with biggest horns

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Meet superstar's brother who became star with three back to back hits, one mistake ended his stardom, he now works as...

Meet ex-beauty queen born in Muslim family, worked with Amitabh, quit films to get married, survived cancer, is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande’: Rohit Sharma’s social media post goes viral after India’s Test series win over England

India captain Rohit Sharma’s post with young Indian stars has gone viral following their massive win over England in Dharamsala.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, celebrated the team's dominant 4-1 series victory over England in Dharamsala by sharing a post on Instagram with his young teammates. Despite not playing on the third day due to a stiff back, Rohit posed alongside emerging talents like Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, affectionately calling them the 'garden mein ghoomne wale bande.'

This playful reference traced back to Rohit's on-field remarks captured by the stump mic during the Visakhapatnam Test, where he encouraged his youthful side to assert themselves more on the field. Rohit's social media post resonated widely, drawing attention on various platforms.

The series, characterized not only by thrilling cricket but also by viral content from Rohit's candid comments picked up by the stump microphone, showcased his leadership from the slips. Rohit explained that standing in the slips allows him to control the game and communicate effectively with his players, leading to his remarks being caught by the mic.

In the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Shami, Rohit successfully guided a youthful squad to recover from an initial setback in the series. The team introduced five debutants, including Sarfaraz, Jurel, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Akash Deep.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young left-hander, emerged as the Player of the Series, amassing an impressive 712 runs at an average of 89. Despite a slow start in the first two Tests, Rohit himself had a fruitful series, finishing with 400 runs in nine innings. Overall, the Dharamsala triumph solidified India's position at the top of the World Test Championship standings, showcasing the team's resilience and the emergence of promising talents under Rohit's captaincy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Suhana Khan for first time, Aryan Khan directs them for his brand, proud papa reacts

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

Farmers to start 'Rail Roko' protest amid Dilli Chalo protest, know which routes will be affected

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement