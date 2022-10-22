Search icon
‘Full stretch, goalkeeper-style’: ENG's Jos Buttler takes a stunning catch against AFG, watch video

Keeping for his team, England skipper Jos Buttler outstretched himself to the limits to pull of a sheer blinder of a catch. Check out the video:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 is quickly becoming the tournament of stunning catches. New Zealander Glen Phillips took a superman catch in the outfield in the match against Australia. Now England have kept the momentum going with a fabulous fielding display against Afghanistan with 2 spectacular catches. Both skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone took brilliant catches. But Buttler’s was a stretch beyond words.

Watch:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

England bowled out Afghanistan for 112 with 2 balls to spare, putting themselves in prime position to win their first T20 World Cup match. Sam Curran picked up 5 wickets for just 10 runs in a phenomenal bowling display.

Earlier, Buttler's teammate Liam Livingstone also took a spectacular catch in the outfield to dismiss Afghanistan's Usman Ghani. Livingstone made it look surprisingly easy. Have a look:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

READ | IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match team news: Babar Azam rules out Fakhar Zaman, says Shan Masood fit if needed

