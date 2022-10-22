'No idea why people bashing my wife...': Shimron Hetmyer hits out at trolls day after West Indies' T20 WC exit

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @shetmyer

Cricketer Shimron Hetmyer has slammed people for “bashing his wife” a day after 2-time champions West Indies exited the T20 World Cup 2022 in an early upset. Hetmyer was supposed to travel to Australia as part of the squad but was dropped after he missed his flight for the tournament.

After West Indies were knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the group stage, social media was abuzz with comments and memes linked to Shimron Hetmyer. The powerful batsman could have played a key role and improved the performance of the Caribbean team down under.

Some posts also ridiculed not just Hetmyer but his wife Nirvani Hetmyer, linking her somehow to the dismal outing of the West Indies.

Hetmyer reacted to the social media rants questioning why people were bashing his wife for everything he does, adding that he does have a mind of his own and makes his own choices and decisions.

“I have no idea why people bashing my wife about everything that I do. I do have a mind of my own and make my own decisions and choices,” Hetmyer posted on Instagram.

Tagging his wife Nirvani, he wrotet that she “is my life and will be... she is the most gorgeous woman in the world to me and will always be beautiful my queen.”

Nirvani Hetmyer replied to the post telling her husband that most “talking” will happen following his post.

"Lol more talking gonna happen lol I guess I play cricket too lol, tagging Shimron, my forever guy,” she wrote.

