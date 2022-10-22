IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match team news: Babar Azam rules out Fakhar Zaman, says Shan Masood fit if needed

File Photo | Fakhar Zaman

T20 World Cup news: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave an update on the injury situation of the squad with questions around fitness of key batsmen. Shan Masood was the latest casualty in the Pakistan camp when a stray shot hit him on the head on Friday. Masood was rushed to the hospital where scans were done.

Azam has said that Masood’s tests were fine and he has recovered from the hit and is available to play if needed. On the other hand, left handed batter Fakhar Zaman who is recovering from a knee injury needs one or two more days, Azam informed at a presser ahead of the team's T20 World Cup 2022 opening encounter against India at Melbourne.

Azam said that the final playing XI has not been decided and the team will take a decision once the covers come of the pitch and they are able to analyse it.

“Shan Masood is fine and has recovered from his injury. Whatever tests he had, they all have come out fine. He’s ready for tomorrow`s match if needed, but we have not selected our final team yet as the pitch has been covered for the last two days and we will decide on the eleven once we see the pitch. Fakhar Zaman hasn’t fully recovered yet. It will take him 1-2 days more to be fully fit, but his recovery is going very well. He is not available for the match against India," the Pakistan skipper said.

Apart from the injury update, Babar Azam said that Pak spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were key factors with the bat and have impressed whenever promoted in the batting order.

"The way we use Shadab and Nawaz in higher positions in the batting order, they are playing their roles well. They are key factors for us in the way they execute their games and plans with a free mind while playing, which is a very big plus for us on the grounds which are big. With big shots not being executed much, getting runs via running between the wickets will be crucial too," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)