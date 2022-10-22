Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match team news: Babar Azam rules out Fakhar Zaman, says Shan Masood fit if needed

Pakistan play India in the marquee clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23 and Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match team news: Babar Azam rules out Fakhar Zaman, says Shan Masood fit if needed
File Photo | Fakhar Zaman

T20 World Cup news: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave an update on the injury situation of the squad with questions around fitness of key batsmen. Shan Masood was the latest casualty in the Pakistan camp when a stray shot hit him on the head on Friday. Masood was rushed to the hospital where scans were done. 

Azam has said that Masood’s tests were fine and he has recovered from the hit and is available to play if needed. On the other hand, left handed batter Fakhar Zaman who is recovering from a knee injury needs one or two more days, Azam informed at a presser ahead of the team's T20 World Cup 2022 opening encounter against India at Melbourne.

Azam said that the final playing XI has not been decided and the team will take a decision once the covers come of the pitch and they are able to analyse it. 

“Shan Masood is fine and has recovered from his injury. Whatever tests he had, they all have come out fine. He’s ready for tomorrow`s match if needed, but we have not selected our final team yet as the pitch has been covered for the last two days and we will decide on the eleven once we see the pitch. Fakhar Zaman hasn’t fully recovered yet. It will take him 1-2 days more to be fully fit, but his recovery is going very well. He is not available for the match against India," the Pakistan skipper said. 

Apart from the injury update, Babar Azam said that Pak spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were key factors with the bat and have impressed whenever promoted in the batting order.

"The way we use Shadab and Nawaz in higher positions in the batting order, they are playing their roles well. They are key factors for us in the way they execute their games and plans with a free mind while playing, which is a very big plus for us on the grounds which are big. With big shots not being executed much, getting runs via running between the wickets will be crucial too," he added.

READ | Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: NZ thrash World Champion Australia by 89 runs

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.