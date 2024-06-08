Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani showered guests with these luxury gifts, services at Anant Radhika's second pre-wedding

Anant Radhika's second pre-wedding cruise: From luxurious travel arrangements to exquisite gifts, the Ambanis demonstrated their commitment to opulence and hospitality.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The second pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Italy on a luxury cruise from Palermo to the south of France and back. The ship made exclusive stops in Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes for meticulously planned celebrations. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on 12 July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

The first pre-wedding bash was held in Jamnagar which was also attended by celebrities from various fields like entertainment, politics, sports, and business.

However, this lavish celebration is only one aspect of the Ambani saga, the Ambani family is known for its generosity towards their guests and this time was no different.

According to reports on Reddit, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted luxury gifts to the guests. According to sources, guests received extravagant items like LV bags, gold chains, designer shoes and even nightwear.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took their celebration to the high seas for their second pre-wedding bash. On the Celebrity Ascent, guests enjoyed a three-day Mediterranean cruise that took them from Italy to France.



Also, the Ambanis organised a fleet of ten charter flights for their high-profile guests to fly to Barcelona to guarantee a flawless travel experience, India Today reported. Additionally, 12 more private planes, each costing crores of rupees, were designated for family, friends, and event personnel.

When they arrived in Barcelona, the guests were chauffeured in 150 high-end vehicles, including Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Mercedes-Benzes, and BMWs. These high-end cars were used to transport guests to and from the events. Expert drivers, renowned for providing top-notch service, ensured that the road travel was as luxurious.

The Luxury Cruise, The Celebrity Ascent hosted around 800 VIP guests from 29 May to 1 June. High-end facilities on the super yacht also include swimming pools, a state-of-the-art spa, a gym, a kids' play area, and The Club, a nightclub adjacent to The Theatre. A single room on Celebrity Ascent normally costs $1,849 (about Rs 1.53 lakh), while a suite costs $5,736 (about Rs 4.70 lakh) per night.

Guests were entertained by performances from Katy Perry, Pitbull, and The Backstreet Boys.

Guests received finely crafted silver filigree jewellery made by artisans in Telangana’s Karimnagar, The Hindu reported.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations stand as a testament to the Ambanis' constant dedication to extravagance and hospitality, setting new standards for lavishness and extravagance in the realm of high society celebrations.