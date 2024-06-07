Twitter
Cricket

'Running his thumb nail over…': Haris Rauf accused of ball tampering during PAK vs USA T20 World Cup match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet issued an official statement regarding this matter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf found himself in hot water when former South Africa cricketer and USA cricket team member Rusty Theron accused him of ball tampering during the T20 World Cup match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. This accusation came just before Pakistan's embarrassing defeat against the co-hosts in a Group A match that had to be decided via a Super Over.

Pakistan made a strategic decision to change the ball before the start of the 13th over, with the home team sitting at 94 for one. The USA team maintained their momentum, with captain Monank Patel hitting Shaheen Afridi for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries. However, their progress was halted when Haris dismissed Andries Gous with the first ball of the following over. The delivery displayed a hint of reverse swing, as the well-pitched ball struck the top of the off stump.

Immediately following the dismissal, Theron utilized X, previously known as Twitter, to alert the ICC to his accusation against Haris. Theron claimed that Haris had scratched the newly-changed ball with his fingernail, resulting in reverse swing.

“@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago? You can literally see Harris Rauf running his thumbnail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket #PakvsUSA,” he tweeted.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet issued an official statement regarding this matter.

In a thrilling match, despite the challenging conditions and the impressive bowling performance by Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir, the USA team managed to maintain their composure in the final over, scoring 14 runs to tie the game. Haris made crucial mistakes, allowing Aaron Jones to hit a six over cow corner and Nitish Kumar to score a four on the final ball.

Unfortunately, Amir struggled in the Super Over, conceding 18 runs for Pakistan, with seven runs coming from extras due to three wides and some sloppy fielding. Saurabh Netravalkar then successfully defended the total, dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed as the USA team celebrated their historic victory, marking their biggest international win to date.

