Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner star as Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

David Warner became the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Marcus Stoinis delivered an outstanding performance with both bat and ball, leading Australia to a comfortable victory against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener in Bridgetown on Thursday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.