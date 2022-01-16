Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, how cricketing fraternity reacted to Virat Kohli's decision

Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Indian Test team, and here's how former cricketers reacted to his decision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, how cricketing fraternity reacted to Virat Kohli's decision

Virat Kohli shocked everyone on Saturday evening when he announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Indian Test cricket team.

Virat, who is the most successful Indian captain in red-ball cricket, took the decision after the conclusion of India's three-match Test series versus South Africa, which the Men in Blue lost by 1-2. 

Earlier last year, Virat Kohli had also stepped down as skipper of the T20I cricket team after the conclusion of the T20I World Cup in UAE, and he was later sacked as the ODI captain because the BCCI didn't want two separate captains for ODIs and T20Is. 

Rohit Sharma was handed the reigns in white-ball cricket, and as per reports, he's also leading the race of replacing Kohli as the new red-ball captain. 

In the meanwhile, after Kohli announced his surprising decision, the cricketing fraternity exploded as players of both present and past congratulated the 33-year-old on his successful stint as the red-ball captain which saw India reach the final of the World Test Championship last year, and he also helped India reach the pinnacle of ICC Test rankings. 

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper:

While Sachin lauded Virat Kohli for his effort, Sourav Ganguly wrote that it's Virat 'personal decision' and that he will continue to be an important member of the team. Kohli's current teammates including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul also took to Twitter to congratulate their skipper on his achievements. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.