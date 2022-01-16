From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, how cricketing fraternity reacted to Virat Kohli's decision

Virat Kohli shocked everyone on Saturday evening when he announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Indian Test cricket team.

Virat, who is the most successful Indian captain in red-ball cricket, took the decision after the conclusion of India's three-match Test series versus South Africa, which the Men in Blue lost by 1-2.

Earlier last year, Virat Kohli had also stepped down as skipper of the T20I cricket team after the conclusion of the T20I World Cup in UAE, and he was later sacked as the ODI captain because the BCCI didn't want two separate captains for ODIs and T20Is.

Rohit Sharma was handed the reigns in white-ball cricket, and as per reports, he's also leading the race of replacing Kohli as the new red-ball captain.

In the meanwhile, after Kohli announced his surprising decision, the cricketing fraternity exploded as players of both present and past congratulated the 33-year-old on his successful stint as the red-ball captain which saw India reach the final of the World Test Championship last year, and he also helped India reach the pinnacle of ICC Test rankings.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper:

Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli.



You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/CqOWtx2mQ7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE January 15, 2022

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

While Sachin lauded Virat Kohli for his effort, Sourav Ganguly wrote that it's Virat 'personal decision' and that he will continue to be an important member of the team. Kohli's current teammates including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul also took to Twitter to congratulate their skipper on his achievements.

Integrity, insight and inclusivity.



Your contribution to the team as captain is invaluable, you’ve been a great leader to this side. It’s been a pleasure playing under you. pic.twitter.com/K5iwPIuplZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2022

A leader in every sense. Can't thank you enough for all that you've done, Skip. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IJlkX6aEoV — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 15, 2022

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat January 15, 2022

It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG) January 15, 2022