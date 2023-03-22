From Impact Player to review for wide: Here's how Indian Premier League 2023 would be different from 2022 edition

File Photo

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to undergo some major changes, thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Starting from the 2023 edition, the cash-rich league will see a significant tweak in several playing conditions, including the time of announcement of the playing XI. This comes after the introduction of the impact player rule, which has already shaken things up.

Under the new impact player rule, teams will now be able to announce their playing XI after the toss. This means that captains will have more flexibility in choosing their team, depending on whether they are batting first or bowling first. To fully utilise this new rule, the BCCI has also introduced a new playing condition that allows captains to walk in with two different team sheets.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, these changes will give teams more strategic options and make the game more exciting for fans. With the ability to change their playing XI at the last minute, captains will have more control over the game and be able to adapt to changing conditions on the field.

"Currently the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss. This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player," the playing conditions note was quoted as saying in the report.

In addition to this change, there are three other significant rule changes to be aware of. Firstly, teams will face an over rate penalty if they fail to complete an over within the allocated time, with only four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Secondly, any unfair movement by the wicketkeeper will result in a dead ball and a penalty of 5 runs. Finally, any unfair movement by a fielder will also result in a dead ball and a penalty of 5 runs.

These changes are sure to add an extra layer of excitement and challenge to the upcoming season, and we look forward to seeing how they will impact the game.

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on Friday, March 31st, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening match will feature the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, against the formidable Chennai Super Kings.

