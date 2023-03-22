'Want to take revenge of 2011 defeat’: Shoaib Akhtar's big India-Pakistan prediction for 2023 World Cup

File Photo

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup is set to take place in India, with the tournament scheduled to commence on October 5th and played across 12 venues. The final is expected to be held on November 19th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which boasts a seating capacity of over 1 lakh, making it the world's largest cricket stadium. This year marks the first time that the entire tournament will be held exclusively in India.

Despite the event being several months away, discussions surrounding potential winners and top contenders have already begun. Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has predicted that the World Cup final could see India and Pakistan face off against each other, igniting excitement and anticipation among cricket fans worldwide.

The two powerhouses of the subcontinent have yet to meet in the ultimate showdown of the ODI World Cup. Although they have crossed paths in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2017 Champions Trophy decider, they have never faced each other in the final match of the ODI World Cup. However, they did meet in the semifinals of the 2011 World Cup, which took place in Mohali. In that match, the MS Dhoni-led team emerged victorious over the Men in Green, securing their spot in the final.

Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, has voiced his fervent wish for an India vs. Pakistan final this year. He exudes confidence in his team's ability to avenge their 2011 defeat.

"I want an India vs Pakistan final, whether they are playing in Mumbai or Ahmedabad. 2011 ka badla lena hai is baar (Want to avenge the loss of 2011 semi-final)," Akhtar told Sports Tak.

India is determined to end their 12-year wait for an ODI World Cup title this year, and they have their sights set on winning it for the third time. What's more, they want to do it in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, Pakistan is also eager to end their 31-year wait and become ODI World Cup champions once again.

