Former PAK captain Salman Butt opens up on his relationship with Gautam Gambhir, says 'he makes a lot of...'

It is noteworthy to mention that Gautam Gambhir has frequently criticized Pakistan on various occasions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Salman recently revealed that he shares a wonderful bond with former India opener Gautam Gambhir. 

Salman mentioned that the two have even dined together in Karachi, strengthening their friendship. Additionally, they have engaged in numerous discussions about cricket, where Salman expressed his admiration for Gambhir's extensive knowledge and insightful analysis.

"Yes, Gautam Gambhir and I are very good friends. We have gone out for meals in Karachi, and we have had good discussions. He makes a lot of sense when he talks about cricket. Some players are very intense on the field, and he is one of them. That's fine, as every player carries his own temperament," - Butt said in his latest YouTube video.

It is noteworthy to mention that Gautam Gambhir has frequently criticized Pakistan on various occasions. Throughout his career as a professional cricketer, he engaged in intense verbal confrontations with renowned Pakistani players such as Kamran Akmal and Shahid Afridi.

In the same video, a fan asked Salman to choose a standout batsman to keep an eye on during the 2023 World Cup. The options presented were Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

The 39-year-old responded by acknowledging the exceptional form of all three batters. However, he emphasized that Kohli possesses a unique ability to snatch victory from the clutches of defeat.

"It is difficult to choose one of the three, given that they are all in very good form. However, I don't think any experts would pick any other batter over Kohli. God has given him such capabilities that he turns around matches from nowhere. But they are all equally dangerous," Butt said.

India will commence their 2023 World Cup journey by facing Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8th.

