Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin’s father Mohammad Azizuddin passes away

Former ODI and Test skipper Mohammed Azharuddin is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin’s father Mohammad Azizuddin passes away
Photo: Twitter/ @azharflicks

Former Indian Men’s cricket captain and current cricket administrator Mohammed Azharuddin’s father Mohammad Azimuddin passed away due to age-related illness on Tuesday. He was ill for some time, family was quoted by local media outlets as saying. 

Azharuddin is the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. He was in Delhi for the 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI when his father passed away and he left at once upon hearing the news, it was also reported. 

The last rites of Azharuddin’s father were reported to be performed on Wednesday in Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad city. 

The former ODI and Test skipper also shared a heartfelt post on Twitter on his father’s passing away. Several followers offered their condolences to Azharuddin.

 

Azharuddin also joined politics after his cricketing career and also became the member of parliament for Moradabad. He is currently the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Tragedy has struck for Azharuddin in the past when he lost a son, Mohammad Ayazuddin, who passed away in a road accident in 2011 due to multiple severe injuries. 

 

